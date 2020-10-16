Français
latest news
Presidency praises Europe's principled posit ...
16/October/2020 09:22 PM
Occupation forces assault olive-picking even ...
16/October/2020 02:31 PM
Daily coronavirus report: 397 new cases, one ...
16/October/2020 02:02 PM
Europe's super powers condemn Israel's decis ...
16/October/2020 01:31 PM
Occupation forces detain two Palestinians in ...
16/October/2020 10:21 AM
Israel confiscates 11,000 dunums of Palestin ...
16/October/2020 09:48 AM
Weather: Slight drop in temperature
16/October/2020 09:20 AM
Presidency
PLO
Cabinet
Prisoners
Local
Politics
Reports
Occupation
Coronavirus in Palestine
Total Cases
Tested Samples
Recovery
Critical Cases
Death
Occupation
Occupation forces assault olive-picking event near Rama ...
16/October/2020 02:31 PM
Occupation forces detain two Palestinians in Hebron
16/October/2020 10:21 AM
Israel confiscates 11,000 dunums of Palestinian land in ...
16/October/2020 09:48 AM
Three months after seizing Palestinian land and plantin ...
15/October/2020 01:11 PM
Presidency
Presidency praises Europe's principled position on Israeli settle ...
16/October/2020 09:22 PM
Presidential spokesman urges the international community to stop ...
14/October/2020 04:56 PM
Cabinet
Minister of Culture condemns Israeli incitement against artist Mo ...
15/October/2020 09:48 PM
For the first time, Palestinian courts to consider legal action a ...
14/October/2020 08:27 PM
PLO
Second member of the PLO’s Executive Committee tests positive for ...
12/October/2020 09:22 AM
A senior Palestinian official cancels appointments after contract ...
09/October/2020 09:06 AM
Politics
Europe's super powers condemn Israel's decision to build thousand ...
16/October/2020 01:31 PM
Mladenov calls on Israel to immediately halt settlement activitie ...
15/October/2020 05:50 PM
