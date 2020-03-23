Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli killing of Palestinian in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Monday, March 23, 2020 (WAFA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemned today the Israeli killing last night of a Palestinian man in the West Bank and said it will take up his case, and other Israeli killing of Palestinians, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Israeli forces killed last night Sufian Khawaja, 29, from the village of Nilin, west of Ramallah, after opening fire at a car he was in along with his cousin, who was injured.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that it holds the Israeli “occupation government fully responsible for this crime,” and called on the ICC and UNHRC “to act to force the occupation state to abide by international law and to prosecute the perpetrators and those who stand behind them.”

T.R./M.K.