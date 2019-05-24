PYONGYANG, Friday, May 24, 2019 (WAFA) – Member of the Executive Committee of the ruling Fatah party, Mahmoud al-Aloul, handed today a letter from President Mahmoud Abbas to the President of the North Korean Supreme People‘s Assembly, Choe Ryong-hae, to be delivered to President Kim Jong Un.

The letter talks about the latest political developments and the steps that the Palestinian leadership intends to take in the event the US administration officially declares the so-called Middle East peace plan or "the deal of the century".

During a meeting in Pyongyang, al-Aloul who is currently in an official visit to North Korean, briefed Choe Ryong-hae on the latest violations of the Israeli occupation, including the uninterrupted settlement construction and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

On the other side, Choe Ryong-hae condemned the US relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the siege policy imposed by the US administration against the Palestinian people and leadership.

M.N